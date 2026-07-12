Argentina storm into WC semis as Alvarez, Martinez stun Switzerland in extra time

Defending world champions Argentina progressed to a second successive FIFA World Cup semi-final on Saturday, overcoming Switzerland 3-1 with extra-time strikes from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez at a packed Kansas City Stadium.

After overcoming the odds to mount a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the previous round, Argentina did not wait for miracles to forge themselves this time around. The defensive-minded Swiss had only conceded three goals in five games, and they had dominated the ball in the opening minutes at the Arrowhead Stadium.

ARGENTINA vs SWITZERLAND: AS IT HAPPENED

The opening strike came inside 10 minutes, with their talisman Lionel Messi turning creator once again. Turning in from the left, Messi’s corner was slotted into the goal by Alexis Mac Allister in the 10th minute, marking his first goal and Argentina’s quickest at the ongoing tournament.