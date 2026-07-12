Argentina storm into WC semis as Alvarez, Martinez stun Switzerland in extra time

Defending world champions Argentina progressed to a second successive FIFA World Cup semi-final on Saturday, overcoming Switzerland 3-1 with extra-time strikes from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez at a packed Kansas City Stadium.
After overcoming the odds to mount a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the previous round, Argentina did not wait for miracles to forge themselves this time around. The defensive-minded Swiss had only conceded three goals in five games, and they had dominated the ball in the opening minutes at the Arrowhead Stadium.
ARGENTINA vs SWITZERLAND: AS IT HAPPENED
The opening strike came inside 10 minutes, with their talisman Lionel Messi turning creator once again. Turning in from the left, Messi’s corner was slotted into the goal by Alexis Mac Allister in the 10th minute, marking his first goal and Argentina’s quickest at the ongoing tournament.
Appearing in his 32nd World Cup game, Messi broke the all-time record for the most assists in the tournament, marking his 10th and the second of the edition, surpassing Germany’s Fritz Walter (nine assists).
It was the first time that the Swiss have trailed all tournament.
The goal took some early pressure off La Albiceleste, who struggled to beat Cape Verde in extra time to start the knockout rounds, then needed three goals in 11 minutes to rally from a 2-0 deficit to beat Egypt earlier this week.
The 14th-ranked Swiss came back with renewed rigour in the second-half and an opening was produced when winger Dan Ndoye converted his beautiful one-touch build-up with Ricardo Rodriguez through the legs of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 67th. However, a setback occurred only moments later when mid-fielder Breel Embolo had to leave in tears after copping a second yellow card for diving. Taking the help of a VAR decision, referee Joao Pinheiro overturned a yellow card handed to Leandro Paredes, with replays showing no contact between him and Embolo who dropped to the ground in an instant.
Alvarez stunner
The 10-man Swiss held on through the next 30 minutes, pushing through extra time, before the world champions turned on an extra gear in the 112nd minute through Alvarez. The 26-year-old picked up a pass on the left edge of the box and made use of a vacant space to curl in the shot to the top right, powering another Argentine comeback from the brink.
A whiff of a Swiss comeback was all but ruled out in the dying minutes when Martinez came on from the bench and tapped in a straightforward chance from the box.
Three-time winners Argentina are trying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title. An in-form English unit await them in the semi-final following their 2-1 victory over Norway earlier in the day. Powered by a brace from Real Madrid striker Jude Bellingham, England progressed to the last-four for the first time since 2018.
That semifinal matchup is scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta.