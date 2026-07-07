Messi, Argentina pull off heist, defeat Egypt 3-2 to qualify for quarterfinal

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

When Argentina desperately needed him, Lionel Messi delivered once again. With a goal and an assist for Argentina, Messi dragged the defending champions from a 0-2 deficit against Egypt to a 3-2 victory at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday. The win keeps alive Argentina’s title defence as the South American giants progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.

This is the first time Argentina have overhauled a two-goal deficit in a World Cup match. And it came because of copious amounts of Messi magic in a game where he missed a penalty. After 78 minutes in their last 16 clash against Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium, Argentina had one foot out the exit door. Messi by then had missed a penalty. It looked like a rare off day for the maestro.