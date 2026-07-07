Messi, Argentina pull off heist, defeat Egypt 3-2 to qualify for quarterfinal

When Argentina desperately needed him, Lionel Messi delivered once again. With a goal and an assist for Argentina, Messi dragged the defending champions from a 0-2 deficit against Egypt to a 3-2 victory at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday. The win keeps alive Argentina’s title defence as the South American giants progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.
This is the first time Argentina have overhauled a two-goal deficit in a World Cup match. And it came because of copious amounts of Messi magic in a game where he missed a penalty. After 78 minutes in their last 16 clash against Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium, Argentina had one foot out the exit door. Messi by then had missed a penalty. It looked like a rare off day for the maestro.
Then in the span of just four minutes a 0-2 deficit became a 2-2 scoreline, before a 92nd minute winner. Messi assisted the first goal for Argentina, floating a delightful cross into the Egypt box that Cristian Romero headed in. Then, four minutes later, Messi put the ball into the Egypt net himself. Argentina’s winner came from an Enzo Fernandez header in the 92nd minute.
Thanks to the goal, Messi surged into the lead in the Golden Boot race once again with his 8th goal at the ongoing tournament. He’s also scored in nine consecutive appearances in the World Cup.
In what was a dramatic game, Argentina were trailing from the 15th minute itself after a Yasser Ibrahim header. Argentina could have levelled when Messi stepped up to convert from the penalty spot. But his spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. In the second half, Egypt’s Mostafa Zico put the ball into the Argentina net only to see it being chalked offside after a VAR check. But just 10 minutes later, Zico slotted the ball into the net to double Egypt’s lead. This time, there was no reversing the decision. It was a goal that looked like it had confirmed Egypt’s first-ever quarter-final berth at the FIFA World Cup.
But Messi had other ideas.