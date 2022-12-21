scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

‘Dibu Martinez told me to shoot in the middle’: Argentina’s Paulo Dybala reveals goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s advice in penalties of World Cup final

Dybala had entered the game in the first minute of the extra time. He also spoke about the grand celebrations in Buenos Aires where millions of people turned out to celebrate the team.

Argentina's Paulo Dybala, left, and Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrate after during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP)

The footballing world is already been raving about Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s great skills in the world cup final that helped his team defeat France. Now, Paulo Dybala, who scored a goal in the shootouts, has revealed how he was helped by Martinez.

“The truth is that when the coach called me to enter I knew it was due to penalties, so I had to try to have as cool a head as possible,” he told TYC Sports.”It’s not easy because obviously a world final is not played every day. When it was my turn It took me a long time to walk to where the ball was.”

“I had spoken with Dibu [Martinez], he had advised me to shoot in the middle after they had missed, and Lloris was likely to dive. I was going to go to his left, the goalkeeper jumped at that stick, but I heard what my partner said and strong in the middle does not fail.”

“I’m dead, I think that in the last three days we slept five hours . The last two days were incredible. I dreamed of it all my life, each of us since we were born in such a football country dreams of it and living it like this… There is no words”, the midfielder was happy.

Argentina’s Paulo Dybala, right, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. (AP Photo)

“Today was an unforgettable day because of what we had to experience, because of what you made us feel. Being so far away we felt very close. Many colleagues spoke, they told them a lot of things, we were not going to disappoint them and now we have to enjoy because we are world champions”, Dybala said.

Whenever he scores, he spreads his hand over his mouth, the thumb and the forefinger extended to symbolise a mask – “Bad things happen, to me or anyone, difficult times in life, but you have to keep going: put the mask on like gladiators do, and fight. Every battle. That was the idea I tried to transmit.

People liked it, understood it,” he once told The Guardian. “A lot of the time, you have difficult moments and you have to go out there and fight anyway: not just in football, in life.”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:47:11 pm
