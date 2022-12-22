scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Argentina only No. 2 in new FIFA rankings led by Brazil

Croatia climbed five places to No. 7. European champion Italy is at No. 8 despite failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of fans after winning the World Cup final. (AP)

Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings with Brazil keeping the No. 1 position on Thursday.

Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia but built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA’s calculation. Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3.

Belgium is still at No. 4, a fall of two places, despite winning only one game in Qatar and failing to advance from the group stage. England and the Netherlands, both beaten quarterfinalists, stay at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Croatia climbed five places to No. 7. European champion Italy is at No. 8 despite failing to qualify for the World Cup. Morocco is the best-placed African nation at No. 11, up 11 places, for its historic run to the semifinals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places after advancing to the round of 16. Mexico is No. 15. Japan leads the Asian confederation teams at No. 20, up four places, and Australia rises 11 places to No. 27. Both reached the round of 16.

Cameroon, which beat Brazil in the group stage, rose 10 places to be No. 33. Qatar dropped 10 places to No. 60 after losing all three games as the home team at the World Cup.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:11:44 pm
Next Story

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Here is all you need to know

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 22: Latest News
close