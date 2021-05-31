scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 31, 2021
Most read

Argentina no longer hosting Copa America: CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL did not disclose the nature of the circumstances that led to the decision but Argentina is currently suffering from a surge in COVID-19 cases.

By: Reuters |
Updated: May 31, 2021 8:42:53 am
The US is a potential host for the tournament. (File)

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday that Argentina would no longer host the Copa America, throwing the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off.

The tournament between 10 South American nations was scheduled to be held in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10 but Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 and Argentina has now followed due to what CONMEBOL said was “the present circumstances”.

CONMEBOL did not disclose the nature of the circumstances that led to the decision but Argentina is currently suffering from a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“CONMEBOL is analysing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament,” it said in a short statement. “Updates will be announced soon.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Champions League Final
UCL final in pics: Kings of Europe Chelsea beat City to win Champions League
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 31: Latest News

x