Pablo Aimar, Lionel Scaloni take charge of Argentina on interim basis

Pablo Aimar and Lionel Scaloni will take over the Argentina national team job on an interim-basis after Jorge Sampaoli stepped down from his role in the aftermath of Argentina’s Round of 16 exit at the World Cup. Scaloni was Sampaoli’s assistant during the World Cup in Russia where Albiceleste were eliminated with a 4-3 defeat against eventual winners France. Aimar, meanwhile, is a former player and represented Argentina in 52 international games. He was previously in-charge of the Argentina U-17 side.

“Later we will decide who will assume the role permanently,” said Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia on Thursday. “We are going to take our time to make the right choice.”

In an Instagram, the association announced, “The AFA informs that Lionel Scaloni has been directed to take charge of Argentina National Team along with Pablo Aimar and Martin Tocalli.”

Argentina’s next match is against Guatemala on September 7 in Los Angeles, before facing Colombia in New Jersey four days later. Aimar and Scaloni are presently with the U20 team in Spain for the COTIF tournament.

Tapia further told reporters they were going to take their time to appoint a permanent coach.

