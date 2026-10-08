‘Gave us nothing’: Argentina refused Benin players selfies with Messi, claims coach

Lionel Messi’s farewell match for Argentina at the El Monumental Stadium was an unprecedented spectacle on Tuesday night in Buenos Aires. While the home crowd and the Albiceleste relished the perfect finish with Messi producing a goal and two assists, Gernot Rohr’s side had to contend with much more than a harrowing loss.
As Benin went 0-3 to a superior Argentina unit steered by Messi and motivated by his final appearance, Rohr claimed that his team was also denied a consolation.
As Argentina celebrated their legend’s farewell, Benin’s players sought shirts and selfies with their opponents, only to be turned away empty-handed.
“Yes, it was extremely difficult. We tried,” Rohr said on RMC radio. “The only shame is that the Argentines gave us nothing. No photo with Messi, no shirt. They didn’t even let us into the tunnel, nor even the dressing room.”
“Security refused to let anyone in. Some players came to swap shirts, so we knew it would be difficult. We tried everything, but we got nothing,” the German coach added.
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Rohr and Co. did not turn up entirely empty-handed in the end.
“We offered a bouquet of flowers in Benin’s colours, yellow, red and green, but that didn’t work. However, I gave Messi’s 2018 shirt to coach Scaloni, who got him to sign it for me and then returned it to me, but that was all.”
Messi was offered the stage for an emotional farewell and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner relished the night with his 126th career goal in 208 international appearances since his debut in 2005. He also extended his world record for the most assists in international football, closing his tally at 68 by providing goals for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz during the contest.
The game paused for a moment in minute 10, the digits that magically sparkled on his shirt over the years. Messi had announced his retirement from international football on August 31, a little over two months after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain in New Jersey.