‘Gave us nothing’: Argentina refused Benin players selfies with Messi, claims coach

Benin coach Gernot Rohr claimed that his side was denied selfies and an opportunity to swap shirts with Lionel Messi during his farewell match for Argentina. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi’s farewell match for Argentina at the El Monumental Stadium was an unprecedented spectacle on Tuesday night in Buenos Aires. While the home crowd and the Albiceleste relished the perfect finish with Messi producing a goal and two assists, Gernot Rohr’s side had to contend with much more than a harrowing loss.

As Benin went 0-3 to a superior Argentina unit steered by Messi and motivated by his final appearance, Rohr claimed that his team was also denied a consolation.

As Argentina celebrated their legend’s farewell, Benin’s players sought shirts and selfies with their opponents, only to be turned away empty-handed.