FBI probing Argentina Football Fed over suspected money laundering: Report

With Argentina’s controversial win vs Egypt still creating waves in the footballing world, a report revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have begun to look into financial operations of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in the United States.

A report by Argentine newspaper La Nacion which was quoted by Fox Sports Mexico, said that the Argentine federation, headed by president Claudio Tapia, is under scrutiny due to allegations of possible money laundering. According to the report, the investigating agency are trying to understand how the AFA channeled hundreds of millions of dollars through the USA financial system and whether these transactions could have resulted in crimes under USA’s jurisdiction.