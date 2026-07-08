FBI probing Argentina Football Fed over suspected money laundering: Report

With Argentina’s controversial win vs Egypt still creating waves in the footballing world, a report revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have begun to look into financial operations of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in the United States.
A report by Argentine newspaper La Nacion which was quoted by Fox Sports Mexico, said that the Argentine federation, headed by president Claudio Tapia, is under scrutiny due to allegations of possible money laundering. According to the report, the investigating agency are trying to understand how the AFA channeled hundreds of millions of dollars through the USA financial system and whether these transactions could have resulted in crimes under USA’s jurisdiction.
The outlet claimed that TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company, which looks after AFA’s financial obligations abroad, is one of the major focus of the investigation. “According to documentation obtained and analyzed by LA NACION during the last few months and revealed at the end of 2025 and the beginning of this year, Gillette and Faroni —former Buenos Aires legislator of the Renewal Front— moved at least hundreds of millions of dollars through accounts opened in five US financial entities: Citibank, Synovus, Bank of America, JP Morgan and PNC Bank,” the report claimed.
“Through these accounts, TourProdEnter LLC managed at least US$260 million in revenue from the AFA, although—according to bank records analyzed by LA NACION —only a portion of these funds can be directly linked to identifiable operating expenses of the organization headed by Tapia. Another US$57 million was distributed among various companies and beneficiaries whose economic justification is not apparent from the documentation reviewed by this newspaper. Among these transfers are wire transfers of tens of millions of dollars to companies that, according to documentation analyzed by LA NACION , do not provide any identifiable services and were controlled by individuals who, according to official records consulted by this newspaper, received social welfare benefits and resided in Bariloche or Buenos Aires,” it added.
Ahead of the World Cup, Tapia found himself at the center of a crisis that had shaken the country’s landscape. The public mood turned against him and AFA due to corruption investigations, unpopular changes to the domestic league and a string of World Cup warmups against low-ranking opponents.
Meanwhile, Tapia, 58, has been locked in a power struggle with Argentine President Javier Milei over the ownership structure of the country’s football clubs. In late March, Tapia was charged with tax evasion following a complaint filed by Milei’s government. Hours later the soccer federation boss was booed while receiving a plaque on the field before Argentina’s friendly match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires.
(With agency inputs)