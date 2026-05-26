Why Argentina’s World Cup squad announcement is delayed: Six lists and an online group chat

Argentina were among the few teams that publicly announced their official 55-man provisional squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup on May 11. Yet, even as a majority of the world’s top countries have announced their final 26-member rosters, the defending world champions are pushing the decision closer to the June 1 deadline.

Lionel Scaloni’s backroom staff have about six days to firm up their decision. But what is also delaying the announcement is their unique selection process, which involves six different team lists

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Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala revealed that Scaloni’s distinct selection process involved his entire backroom coaching staff.

Argentina’s final 26: What the six lists mean?

Six lists are currently laid on the table, in this case, an online group chat. Scaloni and Ayala, who were both part of the 2022 World Cup-winning coaching contingent, hold two decks. The other decision-makers include former national team players and assistants Walter Samuel and Pablo Aimar, match analyst Matias Manna and fitness coach Luis Martin.

Argentina’s coaching staff Roberto Ayala, Walter Samuel, Lionel Scaloni & Pablo Aimar pic.twitter.com/4bqo6rUAEX — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) November 17, 2022

“Each member of the staff makes their own list,” Ayala said in an interview with Clank. “In the conversations we have, he asks whether each of us has our list ready. Then we send them to the group chat we have, and finally Leo decides.”

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The former Valencia defender, however, revealed that there were marginal differences between the team sheets. “There are very few differences between us. One more name or one less.”

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Scaloni’s selection process and headache

Ayala revealed how Scaloni goes about trimming the longlist. “He opens the discussion so we can talk things through and different topics come up. Those are our preliminary conversations.”

Reports suggest that the 55 player list has received an initial cut down to 35, but injuries and niggles have caused further headaches in the selection camp. On Monday, Albiceleste also received a major scare when their talismanic striker Lionel Messi exited his last MLS game of the season with Inter Miami due to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

While Messi will likely spearhead Scaloni’s roster in a record sixth World Cup appearance, there are also other concerns to be considered.

“About 80% of the list is already set. There are others we still have to evaluate, whether because of form or physical condition. We also have to consider that something could happen to someone or that a player could still be doubtful,” Ayala explained.

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“So what do we do then? Do we add a defender or a midfielder? We have to look at the versatility of the players and what they can give you. Whether in some cases we need to play with three or five defenders, and which players can offer you more things,” added Ayala.

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule