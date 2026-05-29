Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: Messi leads in record 6th WC, but who’s in and out?

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina during his record 6th FIFA World Cup appearance in June. (Reuters Photo)

Defending world champions Argentina have finally picked their 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, with talismanic striker Lionel Messi set to spearhead the Albiceleste in a record sixth appearance.

While Messi, who recently picked up an injury, is expected to be fit in time for their tournament opener on June 16, Argentina have retained a majority of their World Cup-winning squad from the 2022 edition. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, ​Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are among 17 players returning ​from the squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar four years ago.