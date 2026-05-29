Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: Messi leads in record 6th WC, but who’s in and out?

While Messi, who recently picked up an injury, is expected to be fit in time for their tournament opener on June 16, Argentina have retained a majority of their World Cup-winning squad from the 2022 edition

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 29, 2026 09:14 AM IST
Lionel Messi will lead Argentina during his record 6th FIFA World Cup appearance in June. (Reuters Photo)Lionel Messi will lead Argentina during his record 6th FIFA World Cup appearance in June. (Reuters Photo)
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Defending world champions Argentina have finally picked their 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, with talismanic striker Lionel Messi set to spearhead the Albiceleste in a record sixth appearance.

While Messi, who recently picked up an injury, is expected to be fit in time for their tournament opener on June 16, Argentina have retained a majority of their World Cup-winning squad from the 2022 edition.  Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, ​Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are among 17 players returning ​from the squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar four years ago.

The official announcement of the Argentina squad was shot at the Lionel Messi Training Complex, featuring Scaloni alongside the iconic kit man, ‘Marito’. Trueno’s “Tierra Zanta” played in the background, adding an unmistakable Argentine touch.

ALSO READ | Argentina FIFA World Cup squad announcement delay explained: Six lists and an online group chat

Argentina also included several younger players expected to lead the team’s next generation, including ‌Valentin Barco, ⁠Nicolas Paz and Giuliano Simeone, while forwards Jose Manuel Lopez and Thiago Almada are among those set for their first World Cup appearances.

Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Muso
  • Defenders: Leandro Balerdi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina
  • Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández
  • Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi, Nicolás González, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

  • June 17: Argentina v Algeria
  • June 22: Argentina v Austria
  • June 28: Argentina v Jordan

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