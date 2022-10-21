scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Lionel Messi

Argentina began their 2018 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Iceland a game in which Messi missed a penalty and finished second in their group before being knocked out by eventual winners France in the last 16.

Messi thinks the opening match against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 will be key to the team's chances. ( REUTERS)

Lionel Messi says Argentina to not fear any team at the World Cup but he urged fans to stay calm with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away.

Copa America champions Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C as they look to win their first World Cup title since 1986. “Today we are doing well and people are excited and think that we will come back with the Cup, but it is not like that,” Argentina captain Messi told broadcaster Directv Sports.

“The World Cup is very difficult, many things have to happen (to win it), not only that we are doing well, many things that can leave you out and there are many teams that want the same as us and that are doing well.

“We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone, but with peace of mind.”
Argentina began their 2018 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Iceland – a game in which Messi missed a penalty – and finished second in their group before being knocked out by eventual winners France in the last 16.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Messi thinks the opening match against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 will be key to the team’s chances. “In the first minutes of the first game, the nerves and anxiety are difficult to control. I think the first game is very important because starting with a win gives you peace of mind,” he said.

“Last World Cup, we started with a draw and I’ve always said that if I had scored the penalty and we had won it we would have changed the whole story.” Argentina play their final warmup match against the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 16.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:57:43 pm
Next Story

On Pakistan’s removal from FATF’s ‘grey list’, India says ‘must continue to take credible action against terrorism’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 21: Latest News