Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Argentina fans start petition ‘France stop crying; over 350000 have signed

France stop crying" petition was launched by a fan named Valentin Gomez. Within a few hours, the change.org petition reportedly had more than 350000 signatures.

Argentina fans launch petition in response to France. (Screengrab)
Argentina supporters hit back at France football fans in their unique style launching a “France stop crying” petition of their own.

This comes after a MesOpinions user demanded FIFA replay France vs Argentina alleging an unfair award of Argentina’s penalty and adding French star Kylian Mbappe was fouled in the lead-up to Di Maria’s goal.

More than 2 lakhs unhappy Les Blues supporters signed the petition asking for the replay where Argentina won the finals 4-2 on penalties against France.

According to a report by the Goal, the “France stop crying” petition was launched by a fan named Valentin Gomez.

Within a few hours, the change.org petition had more than 350000 signatures.

“Ever since we won the World Cup final, the French have not stopped crying, complaining and not accepting that Argentina is world champion,” Gomez wrote.

“This petition aims for the French to stop crying and accept that Messi is the best player in history and has Mbappe as his son,” he added.

Argentina’s dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final was the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States.

The early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday’s match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 10:02:01 pm
No sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper, TN parties deplore bitter aftertaste of DMK govt move

