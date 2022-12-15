scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Argentina fans celebrate outside Lionel Messi’s grandmother’s house

Against Croatia, Messi converted a penalty and played a part in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez — one with an outrageous piece of skill that brought roars of approval from Argentina's huge following — to turn an initially tense occasion into a procession.

Fans celebrate outside Lionel Messi's grandmother's home. (Screengrab: Fox Soccer)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Hundreds of Argentina fans were filmed outside Lionel Messi’s grandmother’s house chanting “The grandma of Messi” after Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to book a place in Sunday’s final, a video shared by Fox Soccer showed.

Messi’s grandmother Celia Olivera Cuccittini passed away in 1998 and she is the inspiration behind Messi’s celebration where after he scores a goal, he points both index fingers to the heavens dedicating the goals to her.

“When I was 4, I started playing at a club. Back then the team was one year older than me were playing and they needed a player, so my grandma told the coach ‘Put him in [Leo] into the team. The coach said I’m too small, but grandma always says, ‘Play him, play him’,” Messi had said in an interview.

Against Croatia, Messi converted a penalty and played a part in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez — one with an outrageous piece of skill that brought roars of approval from Argentina’s huge following — to turn an initially tense occasion into a procession.

It will be Messi’s second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

He became Argentina’s record scorer at World Cups with his third penalty of the tournament taking him to 11 goals in total — one more than Gabriel Batistuta. He also tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup by playing for the 25th time, the same number as Lothar Matthäus of Germany.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 06:10:39 pm
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases first PG NCWEB merit list

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
close