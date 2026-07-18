Why White House defended Argentina’s Falklands banner after World Cup semi win

Argentina players hold a banner at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

With the Argentine team facing flak for taunting England with a banner related to the Falklands War after their 2-1 win in the World Cup semifinal, the White House defended the Latin American team, saying that displaying it was their right to freedom of speech.

Andrew Giuliani, Executive director of the World Cup task force said that the Argentine team had the “ability” to do so under the First Amendment rights of the USA. “We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America. In terms of the ability and opportunity to be able to make those statements, they have the ability to do that in the United States,” Giuliani said to Sky News.