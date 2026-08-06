Why has Argentina FA declared July 15 as ‘National Football Teams Day’

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Argentine Football Association announced that July 15 will now be celebrated as ‘National Football Teams Day’ to commemorate the La Albiceleste’s 2-1 semifinal win against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the fixture, Argentina came back from a goal behind against England to book a final against Spain.

Argentina looked like they would join last World Cup’s finalists France out of the tournament till the 85th minute when they were trailing to an Anthony Gordon goal. But then Enzo Fernandez scored a long-range strike to level the scores. And when it looked like the game was destined for 30 more minutes of added time with the score level at 1-1, Lautaro Martinez headed the ball into the net in the second minute of extra time to give Argentine the win.