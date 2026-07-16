Argentina players taunt England with Falkland banner after FIFA World Cup win

After Argentina overhauled a 1-0 deficit against England into a statement 2-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, some of their players made a statement of another kind. Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Otamendi brought a banner onto the pitch of the Mercedes Benz Arena that said ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ (The Falkland Islands are Argentine). The banner was a reference to the Falkland Islands (as known in England while in Argentina the island is called Islas Malvinas) which had led to a 74-day conflict between the two countries 44 years ago. The conflict had led to over 900 people — 649 Argentinians and 255 Britons — losing their lives.

England reasserted control of the Falklands after that 1982 war with Argentina’s military government. Argentina still considers the British protectorate essential to their national identity.

The banner could land the Argentine football team in trouble with FIFA’s rules on political messaging. Argentina will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday hoping to retain their title won in Qatar 2022. Lionel Messi and Co had fallen behind to England in the 55th minute thanks to a goal from Anthony Gordon. However, Enzo Fernandez scored a long-range strike to level the scores in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed the ball into the net in the second minute of extra time to give Argentina the victory.

A report in the Guardian noted that after Argentina beat Switzerland in the quarter-final to set up a meeting with England, some players had been heard chanting: “For the Malvinas, for Diego [Maradona] and for Leo [Messi]’s last one.”

While it was uncertain where the banner had come from, according to a report from The Associated Press, Argentina fans had been banned from carrying Falklands flags into the World Cup semi-final.

Argentine Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva had said that fans would not be allowed to carry some of their flags and banners that incorporate images of the Falkland Islands into the game.

Monteoliva had cited FIFA’s code of conduct, which bans politically divisive content. Her comments had led to a social media backlash in Buenos Aires.

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FIFA’s code of conduct also says fans cannot “curse or chant in a political, offensive and/or discriminatory manner.”

But Britain’s top representative in Atlanta had said she expects Argentines to continue with their chants that reference the Malvinas along with football greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Consul General Rachel Galloway told Atlanta First News that although fans might sing about those issues, “we find a way to work together.”

(With inputs from AP)