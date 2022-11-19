Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi is ‘the most down to earth of all’

In the run up to the World Cup, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni spoke about the galvanising effect that the team’s star man, Lionel Messi, has on his teammates. The Argentine, who has seven caps for his national team himself, said that despite playing with imposing figures of the game back in his day, he has never seen footballers react the way they do to Messi.

Scaloni said he needed the group to be strong first before he could let the younger players train with the 7-time Ballon D’or winner. “It’s difficult to explain what he generates in a group, just being there,” he told The Guardian. “I’ve played against the best, but (I have never seen anything) like that, no. What he generates in teammates and opponents is beyond the normal.”

Scaloni was, however, pleasantly surprised to see how humble his skipper is with his teammates, and even while meeting fans on the street. “Nowadays, the kids approach more easily. Leo approaches them too. There’s a legacy: his words stay with them. It was natural. He’s the most down to earth of all,” he said.

“If I walk down the road, I might get asked for an autograph: one, two, five … by the fifth, I’m not saying no, but that’s once in a while. He’s every single day, every single holy day.”

“It’s not fair that he can’t have a life like all of us. He goes into a dining room, everyone’s watching: cook, kit man, everyone. And that’s people who know him; imagine people who don’t – 365 days, 24 hours. He understands that. How many times did he raise his voice publicly in 20 years? I admire him, love him loads, it’s incredible how he handles that,” the Argentine manager added.

Argentina are currently on a 36-match unbeaten run making them one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

The last time they were defeated was in the semifinal of the 2019 Copa America against Brazil, following which Scaloni says Messi gave a rousing speech. “Messi spoke out because he had to. People think Leo doesn’t speak but he’s a true Argentinian, it’s in his blood, the most pissed-off at losing.,” Scaloni said. Their triumph in the same competition in 2021 – Messi’s first international trophy – became a celebration of the player as much as it was a celebration of Argentina.

“Half the world would have run to hug him,” Scaloni said. “Seeing Leo win pleased everyone, as much even as the selección (national team). When Messi represents what he does for people, for teammates, knowing he had been denied for so long, that’s natural. That generation reached three finals, as if that was easy! People appreciate that now. But the Copa América removed a thorn from his side.”