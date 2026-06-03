ARG coach Scaloni cried before 2022 World Cup final, couldn’t deliver team talk

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni kisses Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was so overcome with emotion before the 2022 World Cup final against France that he was unable to finish his pre-match team talk, players have revealed ahead of this year’s tournament.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and assistant coach Walter Samuel all recalled the scene at Argentina’s Qatar University base on the day of the final, speaking in the Flow docuseries ‘The Scaloni Method’.

Martínez set the scene. “We walked into the meeting. Scaloni was on one side, and there were 20 chairs facing him. We were all looking at Scaloni as he spoke.” The goalkeeper recalled the few instructions Scaloni managed — telling Di María to target Koundé on the left — before everything fell apart. “He’d been talking for two minutes and suddenly he started crying. He said, ‘Well, I want to tell you…’ and he cried and cried. When he wanted to speak, it was even worse.”