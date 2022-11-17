scorecardresearch
World Cup: Argentina choose student halls instead of luxury hotel so they can have traditional beef barbeques

The La Albiceleste will start their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. They will then play Mexico and Poland on November 27 and December 1 respectively

Lionel Messi, left, of Argentina's national soccer team arrives with teammates at Hamad International airport in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Argentina will play the first match in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Lionel Messi-led Argentina have opted to stay at student halls instead of the 5-star luxury hotels in Qatar so that they can carry on their tradition of having beef barbeques, the Daily Mail reports.

Argentina, one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year, arrived in Qatar on Thursday and went straight to the expansive Qatar University campus. Though their accommodation might be modest, the Argentina team will have little reason to complain as it will enable them to have their fillings of asados, Argentina’s traditional barbecues.

According to the report, beef from Argentina has been flown in to Qatar for exactly this very reason. There will also be asado chef to ensure that it is cooked just as it would be in Argentina.

“This is very important to the players and Argentines in general, it’s part of our culture. We want to make them feel at home while they are in Qatar and the best way to do this is to make sure that they get a taste of home while focusing on the football,’ the report quotes an Argentina Football Association source.

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

The La Albiceleste will start their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. They will then play Mexico and Poland on November 27 and December 1 respectively

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:31:19 pm
