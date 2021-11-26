scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Argentina celebrates Maradona one year after his death

Maradona's youngest son, 8-year-old Diego Fernando, visited his father's grave in the Jardín de Bella Vista private cemetery.

By: AP |
Updated: November 26, 2021 12:02:17 am
Diego MaradonaFans surround the statue of Maradona inaugurated on the first anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona's death, in front of the stadium carrying his name, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 60, two weeks after being released from an Argentine hospital following brain surgery. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Argentina marked the one-year anniversary of the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona on Thursday with ceremonies, tributes, graffiti murals and emotional messages on social media.

Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier. Seven health professionals who tended to the star are facing criminal charges after a medical report said Maradona did not receive adequate treatment.

“The world has been more horrible for a year because you are not here,” Maradona’s eldest daughter Dalma wrote on Instagram.

Maradona’s youngest son, 8-year-old Diego Fernando, visited his father’s grave in the Jardín de Bella Vista private cemetery.

“I came so Dieguito said hi to his father,” his mother Verónica Ojeda told journalists.

One of Maradona’s brothers, Raul Alfredo, also visited the grave of the World Cup winner, who played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys.

Maradona’s four sisters attended a religious mass.

Argentina’s national team also marked the occasion on social media with the message: “It has been one year since you became immortal. We will never forget you.”

The country’s soccer association said the next round of the domestic championship will take place after players jointly form a number 10 on the pitch before each match.

Fans also gathered for tributes at sites dedicated to the Argentine great.

