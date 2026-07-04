Argentina survive Cape Verde scare with 111th-minute winner

Argentina escaped by the skin of their teeth in Miami, with Cristian Romero’s 111th-minute strike, later ruled an own goal, sealing a dramatic Round of 16 berth after Cape Verde had pushed the defending champions to the brink at World Cup 2026.

The tiny island nation of Cape Verde played with their hearts out, more than matching the heavyweight Albiceleste, but Lionel Messi’s side kept their composure to eventually come out on top. Argentina will now face Egypt for a place in the quarterfinals.

AS IT HAPPENED | Argentina vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights

Messi had earlier put the reigning champions ahead with his record-extending 20th career World Cup goal in the 29th minute. However, Cape Verde’s Deroy Duarte scored a stunning equaliser in the 59th minute, his first international goal, silencing the pro-Argentina crowd in South Florida. It was a preview of what could have been one of the most shocking outcomes in World Cup history had Cape Verde pulled off the upset.