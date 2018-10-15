Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan could face over 12 years of imprisonment for brawl in nightclub

Earlier in May this year, Arda Turan was handed a 16-match ban for shoving and verbally abusing the linesman during Basaksehir's match against Sivasspor.

By: Sports Desk | Published: October 15, 2018 11:42:56 pm

Arda Turan was charged by Turkish prosecutors over a brawl in a nightclub. (AP/File Photo) 

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, who is currently on loan to Turkish football club Istanbul Basaksehir, on Monday was charged by prosecutors over a brawl in a nightclub, in which he reportedly broke the nose of a singer. As per the reports in state-run news agency Anadolu, the prosecutors have charged Turan with sexual harassment, unlicensed possession of weapons and causing intentional injury over the fight with singer Berkay Sahin. They have asked the footballer to be sentenced to twelve-and-a-half years of imprisonment.

As per media reports, the brawl between the footballer and the singer took place outside a nighclub in Istanbul. In a bizarre sequence of events, Turan then reportedly went to the hospital where the singer was being treated clutching a gun and begging to be shot and forgiven. Istanbul Police had last week summoned the 31-year-old footballer over the incident.

The attacking midfielder, who used to play for Atletico Madrid before joining the Catalan side, has previously been on the news for his behaviour both on and off the football pitch. Earlier in May this year, Turan was handed a 16-match ban for shoving and verbally abusing the linesman during Basaksehir’s match against Sivasspor. Turan has made 100 appearences for Turkey and has 17 goals under his name.

