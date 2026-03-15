Watch: Real Madrid’s Arda Guler breaks record by scoring goal from his own half

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored from a record-breaking 68 metres away from goal during their La Liga match against Elche. Real won the match 4-1, with Guler’s standout strike being the last strike of the match in the 89th minute. It is the longest distance that a played has ever scored from in the 97-year history of the league, with the previous record being Antonio José’s 2004 strike for Numancia against Sevilla.
Guler spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro off his line with the scoreline reading 3-1 in Real Madrid’s favour. He then launched the ball with his left foot and it went over Dituro and took a bounce before settling in goal. It drew resounding applause from the Real Madrid faithful at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Guler celebrated with his teammates before giving head coach Alvaro Arbeloa a hug.
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“I saw everyone put their hands on their heads. It is incredible to score a goal from 70 meters (yards) out,” Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. “That goal was worth the ticket to see the game.” Guler joined Madrid from Fenerbache in 2023. He has gained more playing time this season with the departure of Croatia great Luka Modric to AC Milan. This was the Turkey midfielder’s fourth league goal of the season.
Star midfielder Federico Valverde kept his scoring run going earlier in the match. The Uruguayan scored with a right-footed curling strike that he took from the edge of area to double Madrid’s lead just before halftime. That came three days after Valverde’s memorable hat trick in a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first game of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Prior to that, Valverde’s last-gasp goal earned a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the previous La Liga round.
Valverde, considered among the best midfielders in the world, has stepped up his goalscoring with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sidelined with injuries. He has scored seven goals this season, all of which have come since January.