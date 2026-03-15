Watch: Real Madrid’s Arda Guler breaks record by scoring goal from his own half

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored from a record-breaking 68 metres away from goal during their La Liga match against Elche. Real won the match 4-1, with Guler’s standout strike being the last strike of the match in the 89th minute. It is the longest distance that a played has ever scored from in the 97-year history of the league, with the previous record being Antonio José’s 2004 strike for Numancia against Sevilla.

Guler spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro off his line with the scoreline reading 3-1 in Real Madrid’s favour. He then launched the ball with his left foot and it went over Dituro and took a bounce before settling in goal. It drew resounding applause from the Real Madrid faithful at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Guler celebrated with his teammates before giving head coach Alvaro Arbeloa a hug.