Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Apuia Ralte travels to Belgium for training stint with Lommel SK

Mumbai City FC and Lommel SK are both subsidiary clubs of the City Football Group Limited.

Lalengmawia Apuia Ralte during a training session. (Photo: Mumbai City FC on Twitter)

Mumbai City Football Club have confirmed that midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte has traveled to Belgium for a two-week training stint with their sister club, Lommel SK.

The 21-year-old will be training with the Belgian First Division B side ‘to gain important footballing experience with the help of the coaches and staff at Lommel SK in an immersive training environment’, the Indian Super League club said in a release.

“Through our association with City Football Group, we knew it would open a pathway for players and coaches to have access to the Group’s collective resources and it brings me great pleasure to be able to see Apuia get the benefits of the technical expertise and know-how of our friends at Lommel SK,” Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC said.

“This is an indication that talent at Mumbai City will be furthered and nurtured within the Group and this can potentially open doors for others to gain a similar experience too. I want to thank our colleagues at Lommel and CFG for facilitating this training stint and we wish Apuia the very best for his time in Belgium,” he further added.

Mumbai City FC are 65 percent subsidiaries for the City Football Group Limited, the owners of the English Premier League champions, Manchester City, who also have 99 percent ownership of Lommel SK.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:18:03 pm
Sep 03: Latest News