scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Apple interested in buying Manchester United: Report

This comes hot on the heels of a club statement stating that the current owners, the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club

This will be Apple's first foray into the football world with the firm having no experience of owning a club the size of United.

In a huge, potentially game changing news, Apple are interested to buy Manchester United, the Daily Star reported on Thursday.

This comes hot on the heels of a club statement stating that the current owners, the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

“As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives,” Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, had said in the statement.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future,” the statement had added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

This will be Apple’s first foray into the football world with the firm having no experience of owning a club the size of United. But CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide – and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which include The Raine Group, the Daily Star said.

If the deal goes through, United will be the richest club in the world with the California-based firm’s value dwarfing the likes of Paris Saint Germain, Newcastle United and city rivals, Manchester City.

Manchester United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team have gone five years without winning a trophy. The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:08:19 pm
Next Story

Akshay Kumar says he is ‘hurt’ after seeing Richa Chadha’s controversial Galwan tweet: ‘Ungrateful towards our armed forces’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 24: Latest News
X
close