scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk’s racist video

The forward, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million, was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year.

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk enters the pitch after he replaced Chelsea's Lewis Hall during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media.

The forward, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million, was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year.

He has now deleted the video.

“Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July,” his representative reportedly told the Sun newspaper in Britain. “Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Chelsea has not responded to a request for comment

Anti-racism group Kick it Out said it condemned the use of the N-word irrespective of context.

“The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game. It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we’re encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur,” it said.

Mudryk, a 22-year-old Ukraine international, made his Chelsea debut against Liverpool earlier this month and is part of a squad overhaul by American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 18:44 IST
Next Story

Anurag Kashyap addresses his heart attack in 2021, reveals why he quit social media: ‘Everyone was scared…’

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
close