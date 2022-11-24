scorecardresearch
Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss narrow win over Cameroon

Switzerland will face Brazil in their next match whereas Cameroon will turn their attention to Serbia, who face the five-time world champions today.

Breel Embolo raised his hands after scoring his first World Cup goal for Switzerland against Cameroon. (Photo: AP)

An apologetic Breel Embolo scored the winner against the country of his birth to hand Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

Embolo swept home a low Xherdan Shaqiri cross after 48 minutes and then stood still with a rueful frown on his face as his team mates celebrated around him. The 25-year-old was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel.

Cameroon were the better side in the opening half and might have had the lead as Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Martin Hongla all missed good chances against a lacklustre Switzerland side that battled to get out of first gear.

But the Swiss were much improved in the second period and took the lead through Embolo’s well-worked goal. Ruben Vargas missed an excellent chance to score a second but was thwarted by goalkeeper Andre Onana as Cameroon ran out of steam.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:48:23 pm
