Virat Kohli backs Sunil Chhetri, says please go and watch India football team play

Virat Kohli backed Sunil Chhetri, who appealed for support for the Indian football team. Virat Kohli backed Sunil Chhetri, who appealed for support for the Indian football team.

After Sunil Chhetri appealed to the people of India to come to the stadiums and support Indian football, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also posted a video from his official account asking fans to make an effort.

In a video posted on Twitter, Chhetri requested those who are not fans or have lost hope to come and watch them play in stadiums, even if they want to criticise as this is an important time for Indian football.

Kohli backed Chhetri’s appeal and posted a video on Twitter himself, making an appeal to fans to support all kinds of sports if they want to see India as a sporting nation. Kohli posted the video with the caption ‘Please take notice of my good friend and Indian football skipper @chetrisunil11’s post and please make an effort.’

Please take notice of my good friend and Indian football skipper @chetrisunil11‘s post and please make an effort. pic.twitter.com/DpvW6yDq1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 2 June 2018

Requesting fans to fill the stadiums, Kohli said, “In support of what my good friend and Indian captain Sunil Chhetri posted sometime back, I want to request everyone to go and watch Indian football play. Anyone who loves any kind of sport, go and cheer for the team in the stadiums because they are working hard, they are a talented team and I have seen these players evolve and learn over the last few seasons and get so much better at their game.”

“This also will go down a long way in contributing towards creating a sporting culture which is the vision for all of us in the country. And we want to be called a proud sporting nation, we need to accept and support all sports equally. Because tomorrow you never know your children might be playing sports as well and they might need support from people coming and watching them play.”

Asking fans to have compassion, Kohli added, “So have compassion and think of how much it can contribute to the players and in turn contribute to the nation because they are very proud of that. So I want to urge everyone to go there and see them play and support all of them. Because eventually, we are all striving forward for the nation and we need to make this a collective sporting nation and your contribution will be massive. So please support them and go watch them play. I wish them all the very best. Thank you!”

