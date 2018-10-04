Antonio Valencia apologises for Jose Mourinho Instagram fail

Antonio Valencia apologised for liking an Instagram post that called for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked Antonio Valencia apologised for liking an Instagram post that called for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked

Manchester United skipper Antonio Valencia apologised for liking an Instagram post that called for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked after Tuesday’s goalless draw against Spanish side Valencia in the Champions League.

Defender Valencia said he had liked the post by a supporter, which also contained his pictures, but had not read its caption which read: “It’s time for Mourinho to go”. “Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture,” Valencia said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my team mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results,” the Ecuadorian added. British media reports have said Valencia has fallen out with Portuguese Mourinho who is under heavy criticism after the club’s worst start to a season since 1989-90.

United have 10 points from seven Premier League matches and sit in 10th place, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. They have also been dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Derby County. Mourinho’s apparent rift with record signing Paul Pogba has led to the Frenchman being demoted as vice-captain to further fuel media speculation that the manager is losing his influence at Old Trafford.

The 20-times English champions host Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.

