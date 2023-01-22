Antonio Conte set to leave Tottenham at end of season: Report

Antonio Conte will no longer be the manager of Tottenham Hotspur upon the expiration of his contract at season’s end, according to Italian journalist and transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio.

“The news I can tell you with certainty is that Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham at the end of the season,” Di Marzio told his L’Originale show.

“There was no spark, his contract is expiring and the club has not asked him for a renewal. The club does not like the frequent jibes. Conte wants players to win, while the club prefers to trade, the feeling with the club has not clicked. His family, among other things, has remained in Italy.”

Earlier, when the Italian tactician, who took the reins at Spurs back in November 2021, was questioned about his future with the club, he responded: “For sure under the personal aspect it is a difficult season for what happened but now this situation is not important. This situation is my personal situation and there will be the time to make the right decision for me, for the future, for my family, but this situation doesn’t affect the work and doesn’t affect the team. I’m really focused. About this aspect I’m an animal because I’m really focused.

“I know what my task is in this situation and then I’m working very hard because I want to improve. I want to improve the team and the club with my vision, with my ideas, with my suggestions. Then for sure we see. I’m totally into the new situation and know that my task is to be part of this process and try to, with a team in transition, to start to become solid and to build a solid foundation and try to build a team ready to fight to win.”

Conte led Tottenham to a top four finish and Champions League qualification in 2021–22 before bringing in a number of new players in the most recent transfer window. However, the team is currently fifth in the Premier League table, five points behind Newcastle, despite having played one more game than the Magpies and with the chasing pack closing in behind them.

Nevertheless, Conte’s primary goal is to keep Spurs’ hope of finishing in the top four with his team needing at least three points when they visit in-form Fulham on Monday. They are currently six points behind fourth place with a game remaining against Manchester United.