Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Antonio Conte pulls out of Tottenham press conference after death of ex-team-mate Gianluca Vialli

Following the news of Vialli's death, Antonio Conte did not take Tottenham's press conference.

Antonio Conte and Vialli. (AP)

Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy striker who helped Sampdoria and Juventus win Serie A and European trophies before becoming player-manager at Chelsea died, aged 58, on Friday.

Vialli announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer but then said in December 2021 that the disease had returned.

But with his condition worsening, Vialli announced in mid-December that he was temporarily stepping down from his role as the delegation chief for Italy’s national team.

Vialli’s death comes three weeks after the premature passing of another Serie A great, Siniša Mihajlovic, who died after a long battle with leukaemia.

Vialli’s ex-team-mate Conte, who was due to hold a press conference ahead of FA Cup tie, pulled out following the development as he mourns the sad passing of a close friend and former team-mate.

The duo were team-mates at Juventus, sharing a strong bond since retiring from playing.

“Following the sad passing of Gianluca Vialli, today’s press conference will be taken by Cristian Stellini,” Spurs said in a statement.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 18:38 IST
