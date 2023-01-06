Antonio Conte pulls out of Tottenham press conference after death of ex-team-mate Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy striker who helped Sampdoria and Juventus win Serie A and European trophies before becoming player-manager at Chelsea died, aged 58, on Friday.

Vialli announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer but then said in December 2021 that the disease had returned.

But with his condition worsening, Vialli announced in mid-December that he was temporarily stepping down from his role as the delegation chief for Italy’s national team.

Vialli’s death comes three weeks after the premature passing of another Serie A great, Siniša Mihajlovic, who died after a long battle with leukaemia.

Vialli’s ex-team-mate Conte, who was due to hold a press conference ahead of FA Cup tie, pulled out following the development as he mourns the sad passing of a close friend and former team-mate.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Vialli family at this impossibly sad time 💙 https://t.co/zwcP5958iL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 6, 2023

The duo were team-mates at Juventus, sharing a strong bond since retiring from playing.

“Following the sad passing of Gianluca Vialli, today’s press conference will be taken by Cristian Stellini,” Spurs said in a statement.