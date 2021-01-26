scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Antonio Conte banned for two matches for referee confrontation

Antonio Conte, who has also been fined 20,000 euros, will miss Inter's upcoming league matches against Benevento and Fiorentina.

By: AP | Milan | January 26, 2021 8:08:06 pm
Antonio Conte, UEFA Europa LeagueAntonio Conte led Inter to a second-place finish in the Serie A last season. (Reuters)

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was suspended for two matches on Tuesday following a clash with referee Fabio Maresca over the weekend.

Conte was sent off in stoppage time for protesting at the end of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Udinese.

There was a further altercation in the tunnel and the league’s sporting judge report states that Conte confronted Maresca “in a threatening manner, shouting a seriously offensive expression at him.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Conte, who has also been fined 20,000 euros, will miss upcoming league matches against Benevento and Fiorentina.

Inter is second in Serie A, two points behind city rival AC Milan.

Team manager Gabriele Oriali was suspended for one match and fined 5,000 euros ($6,000) for his part in the protests. He approached Maresca at the end of the match on the field “shouting disrespectful expressions at him.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 26: Latest News