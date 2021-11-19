scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Antoine Griezmann ban cut, available to face AC Milan in UEFA Champions League

UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atletico Madrid's request that Antoine Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.

By: AP |
November 19, 2021 10:14:00 pm
Antoine Griezmann missed Atletico's 2-0 loss at Liverpool earlier. (File)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.

UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atletico’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.

Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atletico’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.

Atletico hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs NZ
IND vs NZ 1st T20I in pics: India herald start of new era with win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 19: Latest News