Antoine Griezmann ban cut, available to face AC Milan in UEFA Champions League

November 19, 2021 10:14:00 pm
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.
UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atletico’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.
Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atletico’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.
Atletico hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.
Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner.
