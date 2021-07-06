Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele apologise for video mocking hotel staff in Japan

Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in leaked video, appear to be mocking Asian technicians in their hotel room. (Screengrab/Reuters)

Barcelona forwards Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have apologized for a 2019 video appearing to mock hotel staff in Japan but denied their comments were racist. The video, recorded by Dembele during Barcelona’s pre-season tour of Japan ahead of the 2019-20 season, was leaked on social media and showed both players laughing at a group of hotel staff who were working to fix a television.

“It all took place in Japan. It could’ve taken place anywhere on the planet and I would’ve used the same expression,” Dembele wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I was therefore not targeting any community. I just happened to use this type of expression with my friends regardless of their origins.

Je me suis toujours engagé contre toute forme de discrimination. Depuis quelques jours certaines personnes veulent me faire passer pour l’homme que je ne suis pas. Je réfute avec fermeté les accusations qui me sont portées et je suis désolé si j’ai pu offenser mes amis japonais. — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) July 5, 2021

“This video has since been made public. I appreciate therefore that it could’ve hurt the people present in these images. Because of this, I would like to sincerely apologize to them.” Griezmann said he was “completely against all forms of discrimination”.

❗️Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé, in leaked video, appear to be mocking asian technicians in their hotel room who came to fix a technological issue, proceed to mock their looks, language and country’s supposed “technological advance”. pic.twitter.com/9fiBtyZxej — +Barça (@plusbarca_) July 3, 2021

“For the past few days, certain people have wanted to paint me as someone that I am not,” he said on Twitter. “I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I’m sorry if I have offended any of my Japanese friends.” The pair recently featured for France at Euro 2020, where the world champions were knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16 after a shootout.