Watch: Antoine Griezmann gets nutmegged twice in first Barcelona training session

Griezmann, along with new recruits Frenkie de Jong and Neto, were at their first training session at the club.

Antoine Griezmann was nutmegged twice during his first training session at Barcelona. (Twitter)

Antoine Griezmann was tested by his Barcelona teammates at his first training session at the club by being nutmegged twice. However, the French forward, who is expected to make his club debut next week, remained calm. Griezmann, who has been handed the No 17 shirt, is likely to make his debut in next week’s Rakuten Cup clash against Frank Lampard-managed Chelsea in Japan.

Here’s a video of the incident:

Club heroes Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are currently on holiday following their Copa America campaign, but Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Ivan Rakitic turned up for Monday’s training.

The La Liga champions signed the French World Cup winner from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros on a five-year deal after paying his release clause.

