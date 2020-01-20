This nation is made with our blood, not some paper: Anti-CAA, NRC Protest hits Kolkata Derby

A number of innovative banners and tifos came up at the Salt Lake Stadium during the Kolkata Derby in protest against the CAA and NRC. (Source: EB ultras/Facebook) A number of innovative banners and tifos came up at the Salt Lake Stadium during the Kolkata Derby in protest against the CAA and NRC. (Source: EB ultras/Facebook)

The Anti-CAA, NRC protest hit the Kolkata Derby on Sunday. This was after a section of East Bengal fans unfurled innovative tifos (a choreographed display to form a large image or sign) at the Salt Lake Stadium to voice their dissent against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Rakta diye kina mati, kagaz diye noy (a paper cannot replace a land acquired through blood),” read the innovative display read in Bengali as 63,756 football fans watched a pulsating encounter between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

30 members of East Bengal (EB) ultras fan group worked on the tifo for 20 days. “Traditionally the majority of the fan base of East Bengal comes from the immigrant population from Bangladesh who were forced to leave their home during the partition of 1947. Time and again we are mocked saying we will be the first to show the papers. There is a lot of cyberbullying around this as we called Bangladeshis and asked to get out,” one of the EB ultras fans told the indianexpress.com.

“This banner is our answer and sign of strength to all those who question our love for this nation,” he said before adding, “Our gesture was also appreciated by Mohun Bagan fans because it truly touched everyone’s hearts.”

That was not all as another quirky banner portrayed a popular Bengali comic strip character- Batul the Great, created by Narayan Debnath, in protest against NRC and CAA. “Pala, pala, pala NRC asche” (go away the NRC is coming), shows the tifo to which the Bengali superhero Baatul becomes -Baangal the great and comes to the rescue, showing his muscle power,” explained the fan.

Another display read: “You Bangal, where are the NRC papers”, as Batul responds with “go away”.

Supporters of Mohun Bagan, who are mostly residents of West Bengal, also unfurled another huge banner that read: “When we were here, there were no documents.” Another read: “Saffron Brits beware! We taught India to fight the British. Never forget.”

Meanwhile, in the derby match, it was Mohun Bagan who defeated East Bengal 2-1 in the much-anticipated derby, the penultimate clash between the two sides in the I-League era as the Mariners will be merged with Indian Super League franchise ATK from next season.

The next Kolkata derby of the I-League, the last one between the two sides, will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on March 15.

