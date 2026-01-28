‘It’s like a basketball game sometimes’: Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon’s brutal take on modern Premier League football style

Anthony Gordon newcastleNewcastle's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Newcastle and PSV in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon said that nowadays the Premier League is much more physical, comparing it to a game of basketball rather than football. The English player also said that in the Champions League, the game is more football-based where teams come and play ‘proper football.’

“I think in the Champions League teams are much more open. They all try and play, it’s less transitional. I think, in the Premier League, it’s become more physical than I’ve ever known it to be. It’s like a basketball game sometimes; it’s so relentless physically,” Gordon said ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League match vs Paris Saint Germain.

“There is not much control, it’s a running game, and sometimes it’s about duels: who wins the duels, wins the game. The Champions League is a bit more of an older style of game, it’s a bit more football-based. Teams come and try to play proper football. In the Premier League now, you have seen a lot more long throw-ins, set-pieces. It’s become a lot slower and a lot more set-piece based, I would say,” he added.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Joelinton for its match at PSG on Wednesday but captain Bruno Guimarães could face the defending champion if he passes a fitness test. Joelinton sustained a groin injury playing against Aston Villa on Sunday and went off early in the second half.

“Joe won’t make the game, he has had a scan,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said in a pre-match news conference Tuesday. “We don’t think it is a bad injury, but we think he will be out for a few weeks.” Guimarães is with the squad.

Also Read | I’m not too sure if I saw a football match: Liverpool coach Arne Slot takes pointed dig at Newcastle’s tactics

The influential midfielder was rested for the Villa game after taking a blow to his ankle in the 3-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last week.

“We’ll know more in the next few hours,” Howe said. “I think we have to learn to play when he (Bruno) is not available.”

A victory at Parc des Princes will send Newcastle into the last 16.

Sixth-placed PSG and seventh-placed Newcastle are level on 13 points in the league phase table. Only the top eight advance directly, with the next 16 teams facing a two-legged playoff to reach the knockout stage.

 

