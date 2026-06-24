Ante Budimir fled Bosnia as a baby. On Wednesday he saved Croatia

Ante Budimir was six months old when his family fled Ozimica. The Croat-Bosniak war had reached the village and they moved to Velika Gorica, near Zagreb, with what they could carry. Shortly after they arrived, his father died in a car accident. His mother raised him alone in a country that was not quite their own.

He does not remember any of it. He remembers what came after.

Being ten years old and visiting his grandmother’s in Bosnia for the first time since the war. Looking at the houses. “When you’re young, you don’t understand it, but you accept it as normal,” he told the Spanish newspaper Ara. “But when you’re ten and go to visit your two grandmothers back in Bosnia, and you see so many houses riddled with holes from attacks, you realise something serious happened there. Once something is destroyed, it’s hard to rebuild. There are places that haven’t been touched, areas where it feels like time stood still after the war. Yet it is a beautiful country, rich in nature, and I hold it very dear.”