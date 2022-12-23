Ansu Fati reveals why he chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has had to take tougher footballing decisions than most, throughout his career. Fati, who made his debut for Barcelona as a 16-year old and was part of Spain’s World Cup squad in Qatar, could very well have been a Real Madrid player at the club level and a Guinea-Bissau player at international level.

As a three-year-old in Guinea-Bissau, Fati started to play football as soon as he could start to walk. He remembered playing barefoot on the street and his mother calling him in for dinner.

“Those who had a little more financial means had plastic sandals. We took socks that we rolled up with each other to make a ball and we were off! From time to time, we managed to recover a rubber ball, but, when we kicked it with a pointy thing, it was broken,” Fati said to France Football in an interview.

In 2009, Fati flew in an airplane to Seville. His father, who he had never met and had only spoken to a few times on the phone, was attempting to make a living in Spain and finally managed to move the family to the country.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati reacts after a missed opportunity during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona. (AP) Barcelona’s Ansu Fati reacts after a missed opportunity during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona. (AP)

Once in Spain, it became clear that Fati had the talent to play football professionally. Soon clubs came calling, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. But Fati and his family chose the Blaugrana over Madrid.

“Before I signed for Barça, I had a trial at Real Madrid. At that time, the club didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players. So, with my father, we decided that Barca was the best option, with La Masia.”

A debut followed soon. A picture on Leo Messi’s Instagram then suddenly shot him to the spotlight. A few years later, a call up to Spain beckoned.

“When Luis Enrique (the coach) called me for the first time, in August 2020, I was on vacation in Portugal with my friend Marc (Lacueva). We left the hotel to go spend the day at the beach and I was waiting for him. Suddenly, he came out waving and shouting: ” Ansu, no, no, no!

“At first I didn’t understand anything, but then I made the connection to a discussion we had had the day before and I understood what it was about. With Marc, we talk about football all the time, but the truth is that I didn’t expect to be called up at that moment. Suddenly, I had to shorten my summer vacation, but since it was to go to the national team, it was not a problem!” said Fati.

Ansu Fati is the youngest player to score a goal for Spain. (File) Ansu Fati is the youngest player to score a goal for Spain. (File)

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing though. Fati has struggled for game time at Barcelona. Coach Xavi insists that the winger is a key part of the club. The World Cup was also not a successful one for him. Spain were knocked out in the quarterfinals to a Moroccan team that outlasted everyone’s expectations of them.

After the World Cup, coach Luis Enrique said that in hindsight there was one player he wouldn’t have taken with him to the World Cup. Many believe that to be Fati. The 20-year-old has gone through some nightmarish knee injuries and many believed that he didn’t have the necessary match fitness to be a part of the Spanish squad. That assessment was probably true as Fati had played one full match prior to appearing at the World Cup. And before that, the last match he played for 90 minutes was in September 2020.

Many at Barcelona believe that time to heal from his injuries and allowing him to grow are key to Fati’s revival. It might be the only hope that the winger – once anointed by Messi as a possible next Barcelona great – has to live up to the lofty standards expected of him.