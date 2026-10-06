Anirudh Thapa scores but Uruguay run away 6-1 winners in friendly against India

Kolkata: India's Anirudh Thapa, left, celebrates with Ryan Williams after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

At around the 22nd minute, Anirudh Thapa found himself in the Uruguay penalty box. His eyes suddenly lit up. Goalkeeper Thaigo Cardozo had spilled a Ryan Williams shot and the ball was bobbing on the ground.

It’s almost as if time stood still. And sped up in real time as Thapa pounced, saw the resignation in Cardozo’s eyes and put the ball in the Uruguay net.

The Salt Lake Stadium exploded. 138th-ranked India had pulled one out of the hat.

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The goal mattered little in the context of the 1-6 rout at the hands of the South Americans. But when the final whistle blew, 37,000+ spectators seemed content as Thapa’s goal had allowed them to dream bigger for a while.