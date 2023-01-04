Gabriel Magalhaes expresses anger on Twitter after a penalty was not given to Arsenal

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes took to Twitter to express his anger for a non-given penalty was not given to the Gunners after Newcastle player Dan Burn fouled him at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Near the hour mark, Dan Burn dragged Gabriel’s shirt to pull him down in the box during an Arsenal free kick.

Gabriel posted the video of the incident on Twitter.

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville said, “VAR officials with Howard Webb have been told to not get involved unless you have to.”

Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the incident and expressed his discontent on the touchline and in the press conference later.

Mikel Arteta after the game said, “there were two scandalous penalties,” In the other incident earlier in the game Granit Xhaka’s ball hit the arm of Jacob Murphy for which the Arsenal players appealed. However, it was waved off by the referee.

“It’s a penalty or not a penalty and these are both penalties.” The Arsenal gaffer added.

“Arteta has a right to be annoyed at that one. Newcastle were very lucky there. I think they (Arsenal) have a right to feel aggrieved.” said Gary Neville after the game.

“I don’t understand how that is not clear and obvious,” Ferdinand commented on Gabriel’s incident.

“It’s a clear cut penalty. He has got hold of his shirt. If players are bumping into each other, you can understand referees waving it on in the box. But if you’ve hold of somebody’s shirt and it’s as clear as day, it’s a penalty,” he added.