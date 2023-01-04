scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Gabriel Magalhaes expresses anger on Twitter after a penalty was not given to Arsenal

Near the hour mark, Dan Burn dragged Gabriel's shirt to pull him down in the box during an Arsenal free kick.

Arsenal penalty incident against Newcastle. (Reuters)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes took to Twitter to express his anger for a non-given penalty was not given to the Gunners after Newcastle player Dan Burn fouled him at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Near the hour mark, Dan Burn dragged Gabriel’s shirt to pull him down in the box during an Arsenal free kick.

Gabriel posted the video of the incident on Twitter.

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville said, “VAR officials with Howard Webb have been told to not get involved unless you have to.”

Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the incident and expressed his discontent on the touchline and in the press conference later.

Mikel Arteta after the game said, “there were two scandalous penalties,” In the other incident earlier in the game Granit Xhaka’s ball hit the arm of Jacob Murphy for which the Arsenal players appealed. However, it was waved off by the referee.

“It’s a penalty or not a penalty and these are both penalties.” The Arsenal gaffer added.

“Arteta has a right to be annoyed at that one. Newcastle were very lucky there. I think they (Arsenal) have a right to feel aggrieved.” said Gary Neville after the game.

“I don’t understand how that is not clear and obvious,” Ferdinand commented on Gabriel’s incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It’s a clear cut penalty. He has got hold of his shirt. If players are bumping into each other, you can understand referees waving it on in the box. But if you’ve hold of somebody’s shirt and it’s as clear as day, it’s a penalty,” he added.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:19 IST
Next Story

‘Give clean, corruption-free administration to people’: Banwarilal Purohit writes to IAS, IPS officers of Punjab, Chandigarh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
close