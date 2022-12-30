scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘Angel could teach you how to cry, how to treat women better’: Di Maria’s wife slams Adil Rami amidst spat over Emiliano Martinez

Angel Di Maria's wife Jorgelina Cardozo has hit out at Adil Rami as the row over Argentina keeper Emi Martinez continues to boil.

Angel Di Maria's wife (right) has slammed Adil Rami (left). (Insta/Reuters)

Angel Di Maria’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, has jumped into the online spat going on between French defender Adil Rami and her husband over Emiliano Martinez’s World Cup final antics and said that he should learn “how to treat women better”.

Cardozo’s comments on the backdrop of the two players continuing their war of words in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The row recently erupted between 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami and Argentina’s Di Maria after the former had stated on an Instagram story that read, “The biggest son of a (b****) in football. The most hated man,” according to The Daily Mail.

To this, Di Maria would respond with,” ‘El Dibu (Martinez) is the best goalkeeper in the world. Go cry elsewhere.’ Rami would hit back on Twitter where he posted ‘Can you teach me?’ showing four pictures of Di Maria crying with the captions, ‘When you lose’, ‘when you win’, ‘when you leave a club’, ‘when you see this tweet’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
A row recently erupted between 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami and Argentina’s Angel Di Maria after the former had stated on an Instagram story that read, “The biggest son of a (b****) in football. The most hated man,” according to The Daily Mail. (Credit: Adil Rami/Instagram)

That led to Di Maria’s wife Jorgelina replying, “Angel can teach you how to cry, how to handle a woman and how to score a goal in finals! Happy new year genius.”

Rami then replied saying, “Well then, Jorgelina. He teaches me to cry and you teach him the news.”

It appears as if Cardozo’s comments could be seemingly directed at Rami’s previous relationship with American actress Pamela Anderson where the former Baywatch star had labelled Rami as “monster” and accused him of living a “double life” by cheating on her with his ex.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Scottish player Graeme Souness criticized Martinez’s gesture after he received the Golden Glove trophy. The Argentine keeper placed the trophy, a giant gold hand, to his groin before emphatically waving it up above his head during the post-match celebrations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 08:07 IST
Next Story

BTS’ V, and his inimitable style: How the global star and fashion icon steers through unnecessary controversy and hate

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 30: Latest News
close