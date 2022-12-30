‘Angel could teach you how to cry, how to treat women better’: Di Maria’s wife slams Adil Rami amidst spat over Emiliano Martinez

Angel Di Maria’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, has jumped into the online spat going on between French defender Adil Rami and her husband over Emiliano Martinez’s World Cup final antics and said that he should learn “how to treat women better”.

Cardozo’s comments on the backdrop of the two players continuing their war of words in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The row recently erupted between 2018 World Cup winner Adil Rami and Argentina’s Di Maria after the former had stated on an Instagram story that read, “The biggest son of a (b****) in football. The most hated man,” according to The Daily Mail.

To this, Di Maria would respond with,” ‘El Dibu (Martinez) is the best goalkeeper in the world. Go cry elsewhere.’ Rami would hit back on Twitter where he posted ‘Can you teach me?’ showing four pictures of Di Maria crying with the captions, ‘When you lose’, ‘when you win’, ‘when you leave a club’, ‘when you see this tweet’.

That led to Di Maria’s wife Jorgelina replying, “Angel can teach you how to cry, how to handle a woman and how to score a goal in finals! Happy new year genius.”

Rami then replied saying, “Well then, Jorgelina. He teaches me to cry and you teach him the news.”

It appears as if Cardozo’s comments could be seemingly directed at Rami’s previous relationship with American actress Pamela Anderson where the former Baywatch star had labelled Rami as “monster” and accused him of living a “double life” by cheating on her with his ex.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Scottish player Graeme Souness criticized Martinez’s gesture after he received the Golden Glove trophy. The Argentine keeper placed the trophy, a giant gold hand, to his groin before emphatically waving it up above his head during the post-match celebrations.