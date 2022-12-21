Angel di Maria’s wife reveals special message sent by superstar before the World Cup final

Angel di Maria was convinced Argentina would win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France, his wife Jorgelina Cardoso has revealed. Di Maria, who made a timely return to playing eleven at the Lusail stadium, ended up as the man of the match by scoring one goal and winning a penalty converted by Lionel Messi.

But before the game, Di Maria had a premonition that the cup would return to Latin America and he would score a goal in the final.

Here is how the conversation occurred between the two in a text message:

Angel Di Maria: “I’m going to come out world champion love. It is written. And I’m going to score the goal. Because it’s written just like at the Maracana and Wembley.”

Jorgelina Cardoso: “That message makes my body lose…. I don’t know what the f**k to tell you.”

Angel Di Maria: “You don’t have to say anything. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be world champions. Because we all 26 of us who are here and our families deserve it.”

Jorgelina Cardoso: “??”

Angel Di Maria: “You know what’s beautiful love. Tomorrow we are world champions. It’s written. I know I feel it. It’s our love.”

Di Maria to his wife before the final: “I will be the champion love. It’s written. I’ll score a goal. Because it’s written like Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be champions. Because 26 of us who’re here and the family of each one deserve it” pic.twitter.com/7Giqc3QS6g — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

Angel Di Maria: “Who’s gonna pick you up, love, when it ends? Do you know? In Rosario?”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after the final whistle, Di Maria took to Instagram and expressed his love and respect for his family.

“They never let me give up. They were always there beating me to death. I just want to say thank you so much for always being there for me. I love them with all my soul. CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD,” he wrote.