Andres Iniesta scores first goal for Japanese side Vissel Kobe

- Kerala rains LIVE: Death toll rises to 37, over 11,000 in relief camps; 11 districts under water
- Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: With an intelligent spy film, Kamal Haasan delivers promises
- India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Bairstow, Woakes frustrate India bowlers
Andres Iniesta scored his first goal for J League side Vissel Kobe in their 2-1 victory over Jubilo Iwata on Saturday.
The great Spanish midfielder, who moved to Japan following an illustrious career with boyhood club Barcelona, scored a sensational goal to open his account, assisted by former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski.
The German slid the ball through to Iniesta in the penalty area and the 34-year-old displayed all his trademark intelligence to pirouette past an Iwata defender before rounding the goalkeeper to roll the ball into the net.
Andrés Iniesta first goal with #VisselKobe, who won 1-0. pic.twitter.com/GDFcxhgHEu
— BarcaTimes Media (@BarcaMediaAcc) 11 August 2018
Iniesta’s goal opened the scoring in the 16th minute and a further goal from forward Kyogo Furuhashi secured the victory.
Kobe moved up to fourth place as they look to close the gap on J League leaders Hiroshima Sanfreece, who beat Nagasaki to maintain an eight-point lead over Tokyo FC in second.
Iniesta’s former Spain team mate Fernando Torres failed to open his account for Sagan Tosu, although the struggling team did secure a 1-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds in their battle against relegation.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App