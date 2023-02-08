While You Were Asleep: Ancelotti slams attacks on Vinicius, Vlahovic powers Juventus to 3-0 win, Frankfurt win 4-2

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized the hate attacks against Brazil and Los Blancos forward Vinícius Junior and said that they are a problem of Spanish football and must be dealt with strictly.

Last month, an effigy of Vinicius was hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.

“The question I ask is this: What does Vinicius have to defend himself against? What do his teammates have to defend themselves against?” Ancelotti said on Tuesday night.

“Is Vinícius the problem? It seems like the problem is Vinícius, but the problem is what happens around him. Period.

“It is a problem of Spanish football. I am a part of Spanish football and I think it’s a problem that we have to solve. Because it seems that Vinicius is the culprit, but he is being the victim of something that I don’t understand.”

Juventus win 3-0 at Salernitana

Dušan Vlahovic was back on the scoresheet with two goals and an assist as Juventus beat Salernitana 3-0 in Serie A on Tuesday.

This also helped the Old Lady break the run of three league matches without a win. The streak had left the Bianconeri just nine points above the relegation zone coming into the match at Salerno following a 15-point penalty for false accounting.

It also meant the match was a surprise relegation battle with Salernitana just two points further back.

But Vlahovic helped Juventus push away from the bottom three.

Kolo Muani helps Frankfurt win in German Cup

FIFA World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt came back from a goal down to beat local rival Darmstadt 4-2 and seal a place in the German Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Kolo Muani leaped to head in a cross to give Frankfurt an early lead. Mathias Honsak then scored twice to power Darmstadt ahead. But Frankfurt came back to level and then went on to win as Kolo Muani scored again.

Al-Hilal reach Club World Cup final

Saudi striker Salem Al-Dawsari was once again on the scoreboard in a big match.

Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner in Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 upset of Argentina at the World Cup, converted two penalties to help Al-Hilal beat Brazilian club Flamengo 3-2 in the Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

The Saudi Arabian champion will play either Real Madrid or Egypt’s Al Ahly in Saturday’s final. It’s the first time the club has advanced this far.