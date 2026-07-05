Ancelotti insinuates Arsenal’s Gabriel knows how to stop Erling Haaland

Norway may not carry the heft of name that Brazil does but the Europeans come with the weight of having denied Italy an automatic spot at the World Cup and a balanced team that has some players around whom teams need to make plans.

Erling Haaland scores at an astonishing rate for the Norwegians and has been part of a World Cup golden boot race for the ages. He now encounters a Brazil team that has met this event with an uncharacteristic pragmatism – one that is a direct result of Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins.

Ahead of the huge clash between the two teams at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, Ancelotti was asked about what Brazil’s containment plan for Haaland would be.