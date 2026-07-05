Ancelotti insinuates Arsenal’s Gabriel knows how to stop Erling Haaland

Norway may not carry the heft of name that Brazil does but the Europeans come with the weight of having denied Italy an automatic spot at the World Cup and a balanced team that has some players around whom teams need to make plans.
Erling Haaland scores at an astonishing rate for the Norwegians and has been part of a World Cup golden boot race for the ages. He now encounters a Brazil team that has met this event with an uncharacteristic pragmatism – one that is a direct result of Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins.
Ahead of the huge clash between the two teams at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, Ancelotti was asked about what Brazil’s containment plan for Haaland would be.
“I don’t have to explain to my defenders how Haaland plays. They know him better than I do because they have played against him many times,” said Ancelotti.
It was a reference to the many battles that Haaland and Brazil’s central defender Gabriel Magalhaes have been a part of in the Premier League.
Playing for Arsenal, the duels between Gabriel and Manchester City’s Haaland have often decided Premier League titles. There is a sense of bad blood between the two as well with frequent bursts of aggression during matches – moments that often get converted into reels and gleefully eaten up by fans from both sides.
Now at the international level, the tables have reversed but ever so slightly. Haaland, part of a club that possessed multiple levels of individual talent at each position, plays for the Norwegians, who don’t have as many of the big names as Brazil do. Gabriel, who at Arsenal is usually part of the chasing pack that are trying to dismantle Manchester City, finds himself in a position where Brazil are clearly favoured over Norway.
“We are focused on preparing well for the match, obviously including Haaland’s characteristics, which we must take into account because he is a very, very dangerous forward,” said Ancelotti.
Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes laid out their Haaland plan. Stop the ball from getting to the forward before he can cause any damage.
“We have to try to prevent the ball from reaching him,” Guimaraes said. “We will be attacking, but there always has to be someone glued to him so we don’t give him space, because we know that with just one ball he can decide a match.”