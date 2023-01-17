Amusement park in Riyadh remained closed for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family

An amusement park in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was closed for two hours just for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez posted several images on her social media networks on how they spent the day at the Boulevard World amusement park in Riyadh.

Georgina shared photos of the trip, starting with herself outside of the Riyadh Season Winter Wonderland. Georgina could be seen holding three large prizes won inside the park, as she stood in front of the “Sky Loop” ride. The ride is the “world’s longest rollercoaster”, and reaches a breathtaking maximum height of 52 metres and a speed of 68mph.

The family was then shown in the next image, with Ronaldo donning a pair of glasses as he held youngest son Mateo. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who recently starred for his new team in Saudi Arabia, raised his arm to block the sun as he sat on the far left of the photo. Daughters Eva and Alana sat on Georgina’s side of the photo with a beautiful water-themed backdrop behind them.

Later they were seen enjoying a ride on a carousel, while Mateo was spotted alongside a number of people wearing comic book characters’ costumes, including Spiderman, Hulk, Black Panther, Wolverine and Deadpool.

Ronaldo’s big-money move to Saudi Arabia raised several eyebrows, not just because he has now stepped away from European football but because of the regime’s strict laws and poor human rights record. Following plenty of speculation, it was confirmed that he and Rodriguez would be able to live together in the country, despite the law stating that couples must be married to do so.

The 37-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr, and after missing the first two games due to suspension, he will play his first match on Sunday