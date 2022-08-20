Amidst the gloom, Manisha provides cheer as she becomes the first India to play a Champions League match

Eight years ago, a PT teacher of the Government Middle School in Muggowal, a village in Hoshiarpur, saw a girl playing barefoot with a bunch of boys and scoring girls for fun.
He took her to an academy, where the young player whose speed and finishing skills stood out was moulded as a player even as the family battled financial pressures to sustain her career and overcome prejudice. On Thursday night, that girl – Manisha Kalyan – became the first Indian footballer to play in a UEFA Champions League match.
The moment came in the 60th minute of the match between Cypriot champions Apollon Ladies, for whom Manisha plays, and Latvian top flight club SFK Riga. The India forward came on as a substitute for Cyprus’ Marilena Georgiou at the Makareio Stadium in Engomi. The 20-year-old’s team won their opening match of the competition 3-0. And even though she wasn’t on the scoresheet, the moment was no less historic.
Before Manisha, Bengaluru FC’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the only Indian to have played a continental match for a European club. In 2016, when he was with Norwegian club Stabaek, Sandhu played in the club’s Europa League qualification match against Connah’s Quay Nomads from Wales.
Subscriber Only Stories
Manisha’s rise, though, has been remarkable. After she was taken to a football academy by the school PT teacher, Brahmjit, Manisha’s skills kept her footballing ambitions afloat, but the financial strain on her family had started to weigh her down. Manisha’s father, Narendrapal Singh runs a small cosmetic shop in the village and his finances weren’t enough to support her training as well as academics.
Brahmjit never gave up though, and it took him around a month to convince Narendrapal to let her play.
Besides financial issues, the family also had to face unrelenting interference from pesky neighbours and snoopy relatives. “Neighbours and relatives used to taunt my parents. They used to tell him that his daughter plays with boys, she wears shorts. My parents were exposed to such scornful comments from a society that anyone would get mentally scarred. But both my father and mother had a strong belief in coach sir, and they just kept ignoring it,” her Sonam had told The Indian Express in an interview.
In no time, Manisha established herself as one of India’s finest forwards. In fact, she even scored a goal against mighty Brazil during an international friendly last year. After she helped Gokulam Kerala defend their Indian Women’s League title in May, the 20-year-old signed up for Apollon Ladies in a multi-year deal.
On 9 August, Manisha and Sunil Chhetri were named the 2021-22 AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year, and the 2021-22 Men’s Footballer of the Year, respectively.
Amid health infra boost, lying on ventilator: old dispensaries
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today