American stadia to offer mitigating stress-relieving rooms to anxious fans

A partial covering is seen over Lumen branding at Lumen Field, which will be named Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sport, once a way to relax or chill, has turned into an anxiety trigger. Football World Cup has been driven to address fans who could find the 2026 spectacle overwhelming.

FIFA announced that fans at the upcoming competition will be able to access a sensory room once they have entered the stadium footprint on matchday. According to a press release, these spaces are designed for people who experience “sensory overload – including individuals with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, dementia, anxiety and other conditions – and will provide calming, supportive environments amid the buzz of the match-going crowd.

FIFA quoted research indicating that an estimated 5% to 16.5% of people experience sensory processing needs. “For fans who experience sensory overload, the intensity of live sporting events – including the high energy of the crowd, sudden cheers and ongoing movement – can make attending feel overwhelming or inaccessible. This initiative looks to change that, marking an important evolution in how global sporting events serve diverse audiences.”