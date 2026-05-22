American stadia to offer mitigating stress-relieving rooms to anxious fans

Sport, once a way to relax or chill, has turned into an anxiety trigger. Football World Cup has been driven to address fans who could find the 2026 spectacle overwhelming.
FIFA announced that fans at the upcoming competition will be able to access a sensory room once they have entered the stadium footprint on matchday. According to a press release, these spaces are designed for people who experience “sensory overload – including individuals with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, dementia, anxiety and other conditions – and will provide calming, supportive environments amid the buzz of the match-going crowd.
FIFA quoted research indicating that an estimated 5% to 16.5% of people experience sensory processing needs. “For fans who experience sensory overload, the intensity of live sporting events – including the high energy of the crowd, sudden cheers and ongoing movement – can make attending feel overwhelming or inaccessible. This initiative looks to change that, marking an important evolution in how global sporting events serve diverse audiences.”
Sensory rooms, built by Hisense, will be provided to ticket holders at every stadium:each of the 16 venues will include a dedicated quiet space where fans can step away from the intensity of the match to regulate their sensory experience. “These rooms will feature dimmed lighting, reduced noise, comfortable seating, tactile resources and Hisense televisions presenting calming visual content. Hisense’s advanced technology delivers clear, balanced visuals designed to support relaxation and sensory regulation,” the press release said.
Stadium sensory rooms will be located within the venue itself or in the Stadium Fan Experience area as part of the expanded footprint, as per FIFA. At eight stadia, both options will be available.
“We believe every fan deserves the opportunity to experience the joy, energy and connection of the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2026 achieving the first-ever KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Tournament recognition is a historic milestone for accessibility in global sports,” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity, was quoted as saying.
“Through this partnership with FIFA and Hisense, we are creating spaces where individuals with sensory needs and their families can fully participate in the world’s biggest sporting event with comfort, dignity and inclusion at the forefront.”
Clear sensory bags will also be available at Fan Info points throughout the tournament for fans to use inside the stadiums and beyond, ensuring that families have access to resources that support their experience long after the final whistle.
Entering stadia can be stressful. So KultureCity has also worked closely with FIFA to develop “social story” venue guides in multiple languages, allowing fans to prepare for their stadium experience before they arrive, the press release said. “These tools will enable individuals and families to better understand what to expect on matchday, reducing anxiety and creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all supporters.”