Amarjit Singh Kiyam ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Qatar

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian football team midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a hand injury during training.

Amarjit, who led the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup in 2017, was part of coach Igor Stimac probables for the preparatory camp.

The players assembled for the camp on August 19 in Goa.

“Midfielder @KiyamAmarjit has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a broken hand in training,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.

India begin their campaign against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Asian champions Qatar in Doha on September 10.

Afghanistan is other team in the group.